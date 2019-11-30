Iranian Navy unveils four new military achievements

In a ceremony held on Saturday in the presence of Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, the force officially disclosed the unmanned aerial vehicle ‘Pelikan 2’ and the naval mine ‘Sadaf 2’, as well as the navigation system ‘Soren’ and the precision guided bomb ‘Balaban’.

‘Pelikan 2’ is a sophisticated long-range drone, which is suitable for naval patrol and reconnaissance missions.

‘Sadaf 2’ has been designed and developed for defensive missions against the surface and subsurface vessels, with a maximum depth of 100 meters.

‘Soren’ will be used to detect any single change in the geographic position of the marine vessels without any need to the GPS.

‘Balaban’ is a smart bomb with controllable fins that extend its range, and is equipped with the inertial navigation system (INS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) guidance system which boost its precision.

Earlier this week, Rear Admiral Khanzadi pointed to the force's great strides in expanding its aerial and naval capabilities, saying that the Navy is working round the clock to upgrade the equipment and the force “will soon witness the addition of long-range drones aboard its warships."

