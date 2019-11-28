Iraq slams attack on Iran's consulate in Najaf

As Iraqi state news agency said early on Thursday, citing the foreign ministry, Wednesday’s attack was ‘aimed at damaging the historical relations between Iraq and Iran and with rest of the countries.'

“Diplomatic missions operating in Iraq are highly respected and appreciated,” it added, stressing that the incident did not reflect Iraq’s perspective.

Condemning the act of rioters who stormed and set the Iranian consulate ablaze in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, the Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry required the Iraqi government to give a firm response to these acts of violence.

Abbas Mousavi reminded the Iraqi government is in charge of providing the security of diplomatic sites in that country, adding that Iran will announce its protest against the event to Iraq via Iraqi envoy in Iran.

Staff at the Iranian consulate evacuated safely before the attack in the holy city.

Local authorities imposed a curfew following the incident, state media reported.

Staff at the Iranian consulate evacuated safely before the attack in the holy city. Local authorities imposed a curfew following the incident, state media reported.

According to local media, 47 Iraqi security staff have been injured during the attack. The Saudi-led media Al-Arabiya, activities of which is illegal in Iraq, has broadcasted the attack in a live report from its beginning which raises the probability of a pre-planned attack.

The attackers were a group wearing masks who had come from other cities to Najaf in a planned move to set the consulate ablaze, the report added.

MNA/PR