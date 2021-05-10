Tehran calls on Iraq to protect Iranian diplomatic premises

Following the attack against the Iranian Consulate in Karbala, the Iraqi envoy met with a high-ranking official with the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday in Tehran.

The Iraqi government is committed to ensuring the security and safety of the diplomatic places, the Iraqi envoy said in this meeting.

Condemning the move, the Iranian official called on the relevant Iraqi apparatus to maintain security measures to protect the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the 1963 Vienna Convention.

Some news sources reported on Sunday evening that the outer wall of the Iranian consulate in Karbala had been set on fire and Karbala security forces confronted the rioters.

Al-Alam News Network reported that some rioters held a rally in front of the Iranian Consulate in Karbala and security forces dispersed the protesters.

Iraqi sources reported on Sunday morning that Iraqi activist Ihab Jawad had been killed in an armed attack in Karbala.

In a statement, the Iranian consulate in Karbala condemned the assassination of the activist as a "terrorist act" and expressed its condolences and sympathy to the family of Jawad.

The statement also stressed that such acts of terror are being carried out in the framework of growing insecurity and instability in Iraq.

