Iran makes reaction to attacks on Iranian consulate in Karbala

The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed its concern to Iraqi officials and has asked them to take the required measures to ensure security of Iranian diplomatic and consulate places under international regulations and conventions, Mousavi said.

A number of unidentified protesters attacked the outer wall of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Consulate in Karbala on Sunday night.

Iraqi security forces reacted to the attack instantly.

Iraqi security forces could disperse the protesters without damaging the buildings and staff of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday condemned recent attack. In its statement, Iraqi ministry underlined the fact that diplomatic missions which have been established based on bilateral agreements in Iraq have sanctity and their security should not be endangered.

It added that the security of foreign embassies and consulates is regarded as red line and any aggression on them will not be permitted.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry went on to say that Iraqi security systems have adopted all their measures to prevent any disruption of order for diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Such behaviors will not affect friendly ties and good neighborliness between Iran and Iraq, it noted.

MNA/FNA13980814000950