Iranian parliament discusses Iraq development in a session with diplomats

The vice-chairman of Parliament National Security Committee Mohammad Mahdi Boroumandi said that in today’s session in the committee, representatives of the Foreign Ministry including the Iran consulate general in Iraqi holy city of Najaf Hamid Makarem Shirazi were also attending.

The Iranian lawmaker said that Iran closely monitors the developments in Iraq as a friendly and neighboring country.

He called on the Iraqi people from different backgrounds, religions, and ethnicity to unite together to preserve their country’s territorial integrity as well as its security.

Boroumandi further called on the Iraqi authorities to look into and meet the demands of the people.

He added that the Iranian parliament stresses resolving the issues without foreign interference.

The lawmaker also vowed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to help the Iraqi people.

