Non-oil trade between Iran, Iraq ‘positive’: commercial attaché

He made the remarks on Monday while putting the non-oil trade volume exchanged between Iran and Iraq in the first seven months of last year (from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2018) at $10 billion.

Over $6 billion worth of non-oil products were exchanged between the two countries in the first seven months of the current year (Mar. 21 – Oct. 22), Behzad added.

Iran is ready to facilitate admission of Iraq’s export goods for balancing trade and business, he stressed.

A major part of Iran’s export of products to Iraq is managed according to the market demand, he said, adding that Iranian products are highly welcomed by Iraqi citizens.

According to the scheduled program, $20 billion worth of trade has been predicted for the two countries in order to yield currency, create employment and promote economy between the two countries, the commercial envoy added.

Industrial equipment and machinery, medicine, medical equipment, water-supply parts, food products, ironware and steel products are some of the major products which are imported into Iraq from across the world, Iran’s commercial attachéto Iraq added.

MNA/IRN83567950