US envoy in favor of sanctioning Europe-Iran Forum participants

" @ TreasurySpox @ USTreasury sounds to me like all these people and groups should be added to the US Sanctions list," Richard Grennell wrote.

"We should ensure that they don’t get to work in the US market. Iran or the US - they decide. But not both," he added.

The tweet came reacting to the announcement made by the Norwegian envoy in Iran Lars Nordrum on his twitter account on November 6, "At @ BourseBazaar’s 6th @ EuropeIranForum in # brussels today. Big thanks to @ yarbatman for bringing think tanks, businesses and officials together to discuss how to protect the # JCPOA and promote business relations."

On Friday, Nordrum in a tweet announced that Norway along with Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Belgium and the Netherlands will join EU’s trade mechanism with Iran entitled “INSTEX”.

The three European countries of France, Germany and UK, as founders of this trade mechanism, will help facilitate trade with Iran and maintain Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In his twitter account, the ambassador said, “today, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Belgium and the Netherlands announced that we are joining INSTEX together with the EU3 countries of UK, Germany and France to facilitate trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran and help preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

EU’s trade mechanism with Iran or “INSTEX” was registered by three European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks including Germany, France and UK on Jan. 31.

MNA/twitter