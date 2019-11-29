Parl. NSC to report on implementation trend of JCPOA soon

He made the remarks on Fri. in an interview with FNA and pointed to the report of the Commission on the implementation trend of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and added, “according to the scheduled program, the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is duty bound to provide and compile a comprehensive report on the implementation trend of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) every six months.”

He stated, “given the 4th step of Iran’s reduction of its JCPOA commitments which was taken due to lack of compliance of European countries involved in nuclear talks to live up to their commitments, some measures such as resumption of research and development (R&D) in nuclear activities, use of advanced centrifuges and increase of percentage of uranium enrichment have been put atop agenda of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and it seems necessary that a comprehensive report should be submitted to the Parliament’s open session.”

After Iran took 4th step of reducing its JCPOA commitments, Parliament’s Nuclear Committee inspected the progress of activities in Fordow nuclear site and Arak heavy water reactor.

European countries involved in nuclear talks have not lived up to their commitments under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), so that it is not necessary that Iran should abide by its JCPOA commitments as well, Jasemi stressed.

He further noted that Parliament and National Security and Foreign Policy Commission are duty bound to monitor implementation trend of JCPOA meticulously and for this purpose, a new report will be submitted by the Commission to the Parliament’s open session in near future.

