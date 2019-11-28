Salvaging JCPOA becoming ‘increasingly difficult’: EU

“We continue to fully believe in the diplomatic and security value of the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], of the nuclear deal with Iran. Yet it is no secret that the preservation of this agreement has become increasingly difficult,” she said Wd. at the European Parliament plenary debate on the situation in the broader Middle East region, the EU website reported.

“A meeting of the Joint Commission [of the JCPoA] with [the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and] Iran has been conveyed at Deputy [Foreign Ministers/Political Directors`] level on 6 December to this end,” she added.

She went on to say that “we have worked in this capacity so far very hard to keep the unity, not only of the Europeans -that has been done-, but also of the participants to the nuclear deal that have remained in the agreement after the US withdrew. I believe this unity is key to preserve the agreement as much as possible and we all agreed just a few weeks ago that we must spare no energy to preserve the deal.”

“Let me also say that I wish my successor all the best as he takes over also this essential and difficult role of coordinating the Joint Commission of the JCPoA,” Mogherini added.

The remarks came as European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have failed to honor their commitments under deal. Iran has highlighted that it cannot be the sole party that fulfills its commitments. After US unilateral withdrawal from the deal, European countries asked Iran to remain in the deal and promised to safeguard Iran’s interests but after one and a half year they have failed to take a practical step in this regard.

Meanwhile, Iran is introducing cuts to JCPOA in every 60 days according to its inherent right mentioned in Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal.

MNA/PR