Germany does not support US' 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran: FM spox

Germany does not support the United States' policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran and keeps making efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) instead, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Rainer Breul, said on Wednesday, Sputnik news agency has reported.

"We do not share the US' 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran, we keep working on preserving the JCPOA and returning Iran to compliance with its obligations," Breul said at a briefing.

He also confirmed that the Joint Commission of the JCPOA would hold a political directors-level meeting on December 6 in Vienna.

While Iran demands European countries make up for its losses after the US withdrawal from the accord in May 2018, and help Tehran with its oil sales and banking relations, the European signatories to the deal have not taken any substantial step towards implementing their share of JCPOA obligations so far and have succumbed to the US pressures instead.

A year after the US withdrawal, Tehran announced it would gradually step back from its JCPOA obligations every 60-day unless the other signatories helped ensure Iran's interests. Earlier in November, the fourth stage of reducing the JCPOA obligations was implemented, as part of which Iran started enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

MNA/PR