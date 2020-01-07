France calls on Iran to refrain from provocation after US airstrike

While supporting US terrorist act in assassination of IRGC Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, he said, “it is essential that Iran renounce any reprisals or retaliations and there is still a place for diplomacy, fortunately.”

“In all the talks I’ve held with other officials, no one wants a war,” he added, while deploring “bad choices on all sides” for the “dangerous escalation” of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In his baseless and unfounded claim, French foreign minister ignored key role of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in defeating ISIL.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Le Drian said, “there is a risk of another war in the Middle East region,”, adding, “no one wants a war.”

IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Fri. following US airstrike at the direct order of the US President Donald Trump.

MNA/PR