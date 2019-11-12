  1. Technology
Iran, China to develop scientific, technological coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran and China will develop relations in the fields of science and technology.

He made the remarks upon his arrival to Shenzhen in China.

More than 80 representatives of knowledge-based companies accompany him during the visit to China, he said.

The main purpose of this visit is to develop relations in science and technology and knowledge-based companies between two countries, he added.

VP Sattari mentioned that the ways to increase export of knowledge-based, technological and innovative products will be discussed with Chinese officials, adding that the exports of their products are strongly supported by the Vice President of Science and Technology.

In this regard, representatives of Iranian delegation of knowledge-based companies met and held talks with Chinese companies in Shanghai, he added.

Referring to the 21st China International High-tech Fair, he said that this exhibition has great potential for Iranian knowledge-based firms.

The development of scientific and technological relations between the two countries is expected, he mentioned.

Sattari entered China on Tuesday at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang.

