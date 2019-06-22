  1. Technology
22 June 2019 - 16:44

VP Sattari:

Backing knowledge-based firms, key to counter sanctions

Backing knowledge-based firms, key to counter sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said on Sat. that supporting knowledge-based companies is the key to counter US economic sanctions.

One of the serious programs of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology this year is to deal with the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, Sattari said.

Sanctions imposed by US government against Iran have created a good opportunity for the knowledge-based companies to expand the scope of their activities, he emphasized.

Knowledge-based economy is one of the main pillars that has been taken into consideration by the government, he said, adding, “the government should throw its weight behind knowledge-based firms while the country is under sanctions, so as to facilitate the export of these companies to other countries in the world.”

Given the current economic situation of the country and the sanctions, exporting products of knowledge-based companies can be a suitable solution for the evermore development and growth of economy in the country, the vice-president added.

Technological companies are the lifeline of overcoming sanctions and in the current situation, these firms should be fully supported, he stressed.

MA/IRN83362808

News Code 146742

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News