Backing knowledge-based firms, key to counter sanctions

One of the serious programs of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology this year is to deal with the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran, Sattari said.

Sanctions imposed by US government against Iran have created a good opportunity for the knowledge-based companies to expand the scope of their activities, he emphasized.

Knowledge-based economy is one of the main pillars that has been taken into consideration by the government, he said, adding, “the government should throw its weight behind knowledge-based firms while the country is under sanctions, so as to facilitate the export of these companies to other countries in the world.”

Given the current economic situation of the country and the sanctions, exporting products of knowledge-based companies can be a suitable solution for the evermore development and growth of economy in the country, the vice-president added.

Technological companies are the lifeline of overcoming sanctions and in the current situation, these firms should be fully supported, he stressed.

MA/IRN83362808