12 November 2019 - 16:31

VP Sattari arrives in China’s Shenzhen to hold bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari left Tehran for Shenzhen on Tuesday at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang.

Heading a delegation of knowledge-based firms’ representatives, Sattari entered China to hold talks with Chinese science and technology officials on the expansion of the cooperation of the two countries' knowledge-based and creative companies.

The directors of knowledge-based companies active in the fields of information technology, stem cells, industrial machinery and equipment, advanced materials and health sector accompanied Sattari during this visit to China.

The Iranian delegation is set to visit the 21st China International High-tech Fair which will kick off on 13 November in Shenzhen.

The Iranian pavilion composed of 10 knowledge-based firms is present at this exhibition and showcase the country’s latest products and new technologies.

The Vice President of Science and Technology is scheduled to address at the opening ceremony of the event.

They will also visit Suzhou Industrial Park in the next coming days.

