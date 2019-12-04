Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree to establish bilateral financial channels

The Kyrgyz minister made the remarks after the twelfth meeting of Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Committee on Wednesday.

Beishenov said that he had a separate meeting with his Iranian counterpart Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami on the transit between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

He also said that they had had talks on establishing China- Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

He added that the bulk of issues about establishing an airline between Tehran, Bishkek and Dushanbe had been resolved, noting that such airline is important in the development of tourism.

On the establishing financial channels between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, he said “the issue is planned to be examined and we agreed that we should make decisions on this.”

