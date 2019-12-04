  1. Politics
4 December 2019 - 22:13

Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree to establish bilateral financial channels

Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree to establish bilateral financial channels

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – Zhanat Beishenov, the Minister of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic, has said that the issue of establishing financial channels between Iran and Kyrgyzstan was agreed upon in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

The Kyrgyz minister made the remarks after the twelfth meeting of Iran-Kyrgyzstan Joint Committee on Wednesday.

Beishenov said that he had a separate meeting with his Iranian counterpart Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami on the transit between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

He also said that they had had talks on establishing China- Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

He added that the bulk of issues about establishing an airline between Tehran, Bishkek and Dushanbe had been resolved, noting that such airline is important in the development of tourism.

On the establishing financial channels between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, he said “the issue is planned to be examined and we agreed that we should make decisions on this.”

KI/FNA13980913000927

News Code 153049
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News