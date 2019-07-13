VP discusses plans to develop Iranian-Russian knowledge-based companies’ coop.

“Presence of 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies in Russia is unprecedented,” Sattari said, “Fortunately, a proper platform is being formed for exports of knowledge-based products to Russia for Iranians.”

An Iranian delegation headed by Sattari and comprising representatives of 70 knowledge-based firms, specialized in the fields of medicine, electronics, medical equipment, energy, and handicrafts was in Moscow from July 10 to 13. It took part at the International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM 2019) in Jektarienburg, Russia and also 1st meeting of Iranian and Russian knowledge-based and innovative companies.

Earlier on July 10 addressing INNOPROM Sattari referred to significant advances by Iranian knowledge-based companies in the field of medicine, mentioning that today, people in Russia, Turkey and other countries in the region are being treated by Iranian biotechnology medicine of anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory. The achievement of an Iranian company that treats 4 incurable diseases through stem cells is unique in Western Asia and there is no similar company in the region, he added.

As reported, Iran and Russia are planning to expand their cooperation in science and technology through boosting ties between the knowledge-based firms of the two states. Iran regards Russia as a great tech partner to exchange knowledge and know-how with. The country will also be a potential market for Iranian tech firms.

