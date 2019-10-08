250 knowledge-based firms established by non-resident Iranians

As Ali Hosseini informed, some 1,280 Iranian experts have returned to Iran to live after their studies abroad and they have established 93 start-ups in Iran.

“Above 300 individuals of these experts work for knowledge-based companies and 250 have established knowledge-based firms,” he added.

“The established knowledge-based companies are mainly active in IT, biotechnology, medical equipment, stem cells, nanotechnology and composite,” Hosseini said.

“50 percent of the said experts are active in engineering and medical sciences, 23 percent in basic sciences, 20 percent in human sciences and four percent in clinical sciences,” he added.

MNA/4740526