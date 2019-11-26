Official says over $300mn foreign tea imports into country annually

Every year, between 65,000 to 70,000 tons of dried tea, valued at more than $300 million, is imported into the country annually.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tue. and added, “a major portion of tea is imported into the country from Sri Lanka, India and Kenya.”

He put the domestic production volume of tea at 25,000 tons/year and added, “of total 25,000 tons, 13,000 tons of which is consumed in the country while the rest is exported to other countries.”

In the wake of price increase of foreign tea, rate of Iranian tea also increased by threefold, he added.

Pricing domestic and foreign tea should be made according to the supply and demand, he said, adding, “we are of the opinion that government should not interfere in pricing tea.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to one of problems facing tea exporters and said, “government’s snap decision is one of the main problems facing exporters of tea and called on government officials to take the said issue into consideration.”

Then, he pointed to the participation of 30 domestic and foreign companies in Iran International Tea Exhibition and said, “the 17th Iran International Tea Exhibition kicked off in Tehran’s Esteghlal Hotel on Nov. 25 and will run until Nov. 27.”

Exchanging scientific and technical knowhow, introducing products by producers and exporters and packaging companies are the main aim behind organizing this exhibition, he added.

MNA/IRN83569327