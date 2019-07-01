Iran, Russia to boost technology coop.

According to Parviz Karami, a deputy at the vice-presidential office, “An Iranian delegation will visit Russia from July 9 to 14 to discuss ways of expanding bilateral ties in the field of technology.”

“The delegation will be headed by Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and include representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs and science, as well as Iran National Innovative Fund and directors of 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies.”

During the six-day visit to Moscow and Yekaterinburg, the Iranian delegation will explore the avenues for increasing cooperation with the Russian knowledge-based companies and technology startups and their fields of activities.

"They will also have the opportunity to forge ties with Russian tech centers and entrepreneurs for introducing innovative products developed by Iranian tech firms to the Russian market," he added.

According to the official, the Iranian delegation is also scheduled to visit tech centers, innovation factories and knowledge-based companies in the Eurasian country.

"Russia can be a great tech partner for Iran to exchange knowledge and know-how with. The country will also be a potential market for Iranian tech firms," he added.

The trip is in line with the Iranian government's agenda of supporting knowledge-based companies and startups.

