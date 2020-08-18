  1. Iran
Aug 18, 2020, 6:00 PM

Iranian Knowledge-based firms export $800m products

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – According to Iran’s Customs Administration, the export of 400 Iranian Knowledge-based firms amounted to more than $800 million during the last Iranian year.

The Director-General of the Office of International Business Development Ruhollah Estiri announced that during the last Iranian year (ended on March 20, 2020), 400 Iranian knowledge-based firms exported products worth $800 million.

The mentioned products are mainly in the fields of content production, application development, software development, as well as scientific and technological research in the field of IT, he stated.

According to Estiri, out of 5,000 knowledge-based firms, 1,500 operate in the field of Information Technology.

Also, a thousand out of this total number have the potential and the capacity to export products to foreign countries.

The official also reported that these products are mostly exported to Iraq, Russia, Afghanistan, and Syria and in the current year, some Persian Gulf countries, Austria, and even China are included in the special program for exporting IT products.

