IRGC detains 150 troublemakers in Alborz province

Some of the captured ones have admitted that they were hired by specific individuals, who were trained in or out of the country, to sow unrest in Iran.

More details about the case will be released, soon.

The IRGC, in a statement on Monday, announced that it will give harsh response to any unrest stirred up in the country, threatening the security of the Iranian nation.

In its statement, IRGC expressed gratitude for the awareness of the Iranian nation against those who aim to abuse peaceful demonstrations of Iranians against the implementation of the recently approved fuel scheme.

The body urged the nation not be influenced by satanic calls of the enemies encouraging them to join troublemaker, on the way to reach stability and preserve security in Iran.

On Sunday, Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari named anti-Revolutionary organizations as the main supporters of the last two-days unrest in Iran.

Referring to the rationing of gasoline and the price hike, he urged everyone to respect the approved regulations.

The official underlined that the Police will encounter all the disturbers to protect Iranians’ properties and security.

Based on a decision made by the Judiciary, Legislative and Administrative branches, the government implemented a new gasoline rationing and price revision plan on Friday. Following the decision, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protesters that turned violent in some cases.

President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, head of Plan and Budget Organization has said that about 60 million people out of the 82 million population will get an extra monthly bonus to compensate for the rise in petrol prices. He did not provide details.

MNA/ 4775316