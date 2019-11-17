Anti-Revolutionary organizations behind recent unrest in Iran: Police chief

Referring to the rationing of gasoline and the price hike, he urged every one to respect the approved regulations.

The official underlined that the Police will encounter all the disturbers to protect Iranians’ properties and security.

“Thanks to the made efforts, some disturbers have been identified and arrested,” he added.

He reiterated that in accordance with the gathered documents and proofs, anti-revolutionary forces have played a key role in backing the recent unrest in Iran.

Ashtari added that the Police force has access to improved facilities to have an intelligence dominance in the country.

Based on a decision made by the Judiciary, Legislative and Administrative branches, the government implemented a new gasoline rationing and price revision plan on Friday. Following the decision, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protesters that turned violent in some cases.

President Hassan Rouhani said the government has no intention to receive any portion of the hike despite the economic woes in the country. He added that the government's move to increase the gasoline prices would be beneficial to the Iranian people, particularly those who are going through economic hardships.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, head of Plan and Budget Organization has said that about 60 million people out of the 82 million population will get an extra monthly bonus to compensate for the rise in petrol prices. He did not provide details.

Iran’s police spokesman said on Sunday that the force will counter those who seek to undermine the public security of the country. “In current circumstances, some individuals who are led by enemies outside the country are taking advantage of people’s demands to undermine the public security and order,” said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Noorian, the Spokesperson of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

