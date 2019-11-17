Leader advises govt. to accelerate assisting people after implementing gasoline price hike program

The Leader met with the government officials on Friday on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), a day after the government of President Hassan Rouhani announced that it had started a plan to curb the rising gasoline consumption in the country and increased the price of gasoline by 50% from 10,000 to 15,000 rials and vowed that the revenues from the price hikes would go to 18 million families or about 60 million Iranians.

During the Friday meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had told president Rouhani that the government should have paid the revenues from the gasoline price hikes at the same time with the announcement of implementing the program.

According to the Mehr report, the Leader further had urged the government authorities to pay the people as soon as possible after the implementation of the economic scheme.

