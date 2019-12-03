Police chief hails good state of security in Iran

“The exemplary peace and security that currently exists in different parts of the country are the result of the alertness of the police forces and the guidance of Leader of Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei],” Brigadier General Ashtari said on Tuesday.

Referring to the great role of the nation in fending off the enemies’ malicious measure, the police chief said, “All the plots of the enemies can be foiled with the presence of the people on the scene and the power of the security and police forces.”

This has been exemplified by many cases throughout the past forty years, during which people have nipped many conspiracies in the bud, he added.

He was referring to the recent foreign-orchestrated violent riots, which broke out amid peaceful protests against gasoline price hike in the country. The security forces settled the situation in almost 48 hours, and the people of Iran held massive rallies across the country to show their support to the establishment.

