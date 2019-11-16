Top council vows to regularly assist the needy after gasoline price hike

Late on Wednesday, the Iranian government announced that it had started a plan to manage the rising gasoline consumption in the country and increased the price of gasoline by 50% from 10,000 to 15,000 rials and vowed that the revenues from the price hikes would go to 18 million families or about 60 million Iranians.

On Saturday afternoon, the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination convened with heads of the judicial, legislative and executive branches and other members in attendance to discuss the plan.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency 'President.ir', during today's session of the top economic council, Minister of Interior Rahmani Fazli presented a report on the fuel consumption management as well as the economic aid to lower-income classes.

Heads of the three branches also appreciated the work and services of Rahmani Fazli.

It was also discussed that all governmental bodies will fully cooperate in implementing fuel consumption management and helping lower-income classes.

Promoting social justice, empowering 60 million Iranians with a focus on lower-income families, combatting fuel trafficking, consumption management and strengthening the economy are among the goals of the program.

The Deputy Judiciary Chief and the Prosecutor General emphasized at the meeting that the Judiciary will fully cooperate in implementing the program.

The Speaker of the Parliament called for the participation of all apparatuses in the successful implementation of the plan, referring to the Sixth Development Plan Act and the directive of the heads of branches.

Furthermore, at the meeting, it was also emphasized that with regard to the provision of resources, the aids would be paid regularly every month, so that payments would start next week.

