Police seize 57kg of narcotics in Tehran

Anti-narcotics Police Chief of Tehran province Colonel Mohammad Bakhshandeh said on Saturday that 57 kilograms of illicit drugs were captured after a series of intelligence operations. Three smugglers have been arrested and handed over to the judicial officials, he said.

Some 47 kilograms of hashish, 700 grams crystal and other kinds of drugs were confiscated, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4773718