Police dismantle drugs band, seize narcotics in southern Iran

Some 2,380 kilograms of different drugs were seized during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country through Mirjaveh borders, said Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi.

According to the police chief, 2,287 kilograms of opium and 100 kilograms of hashish were confiscated during the operation.

Four smugglers have been arrested in this regard and handed over to the judicial officials and two vehicles along with a number of different weapons were captured, he added.

In another operation, the police forces of Hormozgan Province have dismantled a drug trafficking band that carried drugs from Hasht Bandi city to Minab, said Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari.

The busted consignment contained 634 kilograms of opium, he added, saying that two criminals were also detained during the operation.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

