228 packs of illegal drugs seized in S Iran

Abolfazl Akbarpour said on Sunday that the officers of Shahid Rajaee Customs identified and seized one truck which was destined to UAE from Afghanistan at the checkpoint.

228 packs of crystal have been seized during the operation carried out by customs officers, he added, saying that two smugglers have been arrested in this regard.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN83558370