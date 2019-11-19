Police dismantle drug band, seize 1 ton of opium in Khash

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Tuesday the big consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations and during a battle between the antinarcotics force and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country through Saravan border regions.

Four criminals and two vehicles along with a number of different weapons were captured during the operation, the police chief added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN83560584