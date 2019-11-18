Iranian police bust 21 tons of narcotics in a week

Naser Aslani said the figure shows a 98% increase in comparison with last year’s similar period, when the anti-narcotics police confiscated some 10,620 kilograms of illicit drugs in different parts of the country.

He noted that the total amount of the seized drugs (21,173 kilograms) some 82% were opium i.e. 10,620 kilograms.

The deputy noted that the mentioned confiscations include 722 kilograms of hashish, 2,236 kilograms of morphine, 114 kilograms of heroin, 413 kilograms of marijuana, 62 kilograms of crystal and 141 kilograms of other seized drugs.

According to Aslani, some 6,844 criminals have also been detained in the week under review, 71 of whom are foreign nationals.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

