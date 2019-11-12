Police dismantle big drug smuggling band in Tehran

The Chief of Tehran Metropolitan Police, Brigadier General Hassan Rahimi said on Tuesday that following extensive operations carried out by police forces, a drug trafficking band, who carried drugs from Fars, southern Province of Iran to Tehran, has been dismantled.

The busted consignment contained 1,300 kilograms of illicit drugs, he said, adding that the criminals were also detained during the operations.

In other operations, 270 culprits have been arrested, in addition to confiscation of 300 kilograms of different kinds of drugs, he said.

According to Rahimi, some 500 kilograms of methadone, along with eleven vehicles were seized during operations.

A greenhouse that smuggled marijuana seeds from Europe to Iran was also discovered, he added.

