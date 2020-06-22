Police dismantles 3 drug trafficking bands in Tehran

Brigadier General Rahimi said that in the last 3 months of year anti-narcotics police have arrested 163 drug smugglers and confiscated 6 tons of illicit drugs.

“Thee big drug-trafficking bands have been dismantled and over 1 ton of different types of drugs has been confiscated,” noted the police chief, adding that 27 smugglers and 2000 offenders captured”.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

