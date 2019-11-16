Non-oil exports at $24.5bn in 7 months: fin. min.

"The figure shows an in crease of 10 percent in terms of weight," he added.

As Dejpasand further announced, the government is to make major amendments in privatization method of state-run companies, the related information of which is to be revealed in few days.

On November 10, President Rouhani said ““Despite all pressures, our non-oil exports are in good conditions and this means that the entire country is working hard, and today, we need to step up our efforts for more development.”

On October 14, CEO of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mir Ashrafi announced that exports of non-oil products from Iran stood at 70 million tons, registering a growth of 22 percent in the first half of the current Iranian year 1398 (ending September 22, 2019).

Some 16 million tons of goods were imported in this time with a decrease of 30 percent compared to the corresponding period last year, the official said.

Despite the US economic terrorism, Iran has still enough ability to export, he mentioned.

