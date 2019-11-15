Iran attains technology of manufacturing shipping containers

Eslami made the remarks on Fri. in a local ceremony in Isfahan and added, “foreign shipping companies took their containers out of the Islamic Republic of Iran this year and created serious problem for Iran’s maritime industry in exports sector but the country has managed to manufacture standard containers relying upon high technical knowhow of domestic industrialists and using scientific ability of its knowledge-based companies.”

Despite US sanctions imposed against the country, the country has managed to continue its way towards development and progress in international arenas, the roads minister emphasized.

Attaining the technologies of aviation industry was the toughest in the roads and urban development sector, he said, adding, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, we managed to attain these technologies.”

