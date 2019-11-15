Strengthening border capacities, one of development pivots in Kordestan prov.

He made the remarks late on Thu. on the sidelines of his visit to Baneh Special Economic Zone in this province and pointed to the domestic and foreign trade capacities in Kordestan, adding, “border is of the important economic capacities in this province, and the province will develop if these capacities are strengthened.”

Nahavandian termed Iraq as one of Iran’s new trade partners and added, “exchanging trade and economic activity with neighboring countries is prioritized by the government, so that trade infrastructures of borders should be increased.”

To take advantage of trade and business capacities of Kordestan province, the government proposed Parliament to set up Baneh-Marivan Free Trade Zone, he said, adding, it is hoped that this proposal will be approved in the Parliament.”

He went on to say that border trade methods should be changed in this province, noting that huge investment has been made in Baneh especially in recent years.

Turning to the currency fluctuations in the past year, he stated, “currency fluctuations started in the country due to US unjust sanctions imposed on Iran in the past year and presently, currency inflammations have decreased in Foreign Exchange Market.”

