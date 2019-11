He made the remarks on Sunday and added, “presently, about 100 trucks are exchanging goods with the Iraqi side in Shalamcheh trade dock.”

Given the security condition in Iraq, between 100 and 150 trucks are daily loading their cargoes in this border on average.

He further noted that construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables as well as farmed fish are major products exported through Shalamcheh border crossing to neighboring Iraq.

