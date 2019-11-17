Export of products to hit $3bn by yearend in E. Azarbaijan prov.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA and pointed to the ascending trend of export of products in this province and added, “it is predicted that exports value of products in East Azarbaijan province will hit $3 billion at large by the end of current year.”

He put the value of products exported from this province at $1.8 billion in the seven months of the current year (March 21 – Oct. 22) and added, “in this period, 1.6 million tons of products have been exported from this province.”

Turning to the export of non-oil products, he said, “export of non-oil products has increased 50 and 97 percent in terms of value and volume respectively in this period.”

About 80 percent of products of the province has been exported to the countries including Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia and China.

More than 311,000 tons of products, valued at over $700 million, has been imported into the province through customs offices in the first seven months of the current year (March 21 – Oct. 22), showing a 74 and 35 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

MA/IRN83558328