  1. Economy
2 December 2019 - 11:04

Shahid Rajaei Port handles over 1m TEUs in 8 months

Shahid Rajaei Port handles over 1m TEUs in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Shahid Rajaei Port, Iran’s biggest container port at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, handled more than one million TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) of oil and non-oil goods during the eight months to November 21, according to the director-general of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Department.

“A total of 1,037,802 TEUs were loaded and unloaded at the strategic port in the eight-month period,” Allah-Morad Afifipour said on Sunday.

Of the total loaded 884,000 TEUs handled at the port, over 197,000 were transshipped at the port during the period, indicating a 4% growth in comparison with the similar period of last year, he said.

Afifipour added that about 114,000 TEUs were also transited through Shahid Rajaei Port in the eight-month period.

Shahid Rajaie, in southern Iran, is one of the main transit routes linking Central Asia to Eastern Europe. It accounts for 90% of Iran’s cargo traffic.

Launched in 1985, the port has expanded every year thereafter. Today it is connected to 80 top ports across the world. The significance of this port lies in its large capacity, including its location in the Persian Gulf, container terminal, fuel bunkering, access to 24 kilometers of railroads and round-the-clock truck transportation.

MNA/4786137

News Code 152925

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News