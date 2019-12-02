Shahid Rajaei Port handles over 1m TEUs in 8 months

“A total of 1,037,802 TEUs were loaded and unloaded at the strategic port in the eight-month period,” Allah-Morad Afifipour said on Sunday.

Of the total loaded 884,000 TEUs handled at the port, over 197,000 were transshipped at the port during the period, indicating a 4% growth in comparison with the similar period of last year, he said.

Afifipour added that about 114,000 TEUs were also transited through Shahid Rajaei Port in the eight-month period.

Shahid Rajaie, in southern Iran, is one of the main transit routes linking Central Asia to Eastern Europe. It accounts for 90% of Iran’s cargo traffic.

Launched in 1985, the port has expanded every year thereafter. Today it is connected to 80 top ports across the world. The significance of this port lies in its large capacity, including its location in the Persian Gulf, container terminal, fuel bunkering, access to 24 kilometers of railroads and round-the-clock truck transportation.

MNA/4786137