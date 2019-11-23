98% of medical needs met domestically: VP Sattari

Speaking on a visit to the northern Mazandaran province on Saturday, VP Sattari criticized oil economies for their incapabilities, saying that nowadays, the price of a barrel of oil is lower than a bottle of perfume.

"Development with an oil economy is impossible, and we must all realize that dependency on oil revenues will get nowhere," Sattari said.

He urged for a technolgy-based economy, saying that "today, no country is going to oil-rich countries for technology."

The vice president pointed out that drug production is one of the most important areas that knowledge-based companies are involved in Iran, adding tha 98% of the country's human medicines are produced domestically.

He added big steps have been taken by the knowledge-based firms in the area of veterinary pharmacy and nutrition industry.

