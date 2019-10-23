20-ha storage under construction in Chabahar port

He made the remarks on Wed. in Chabahar Port Development Council meeting and pointed to the high capacities of this port and added, “since entry of bulky products exceeds the containerized one, a vacant storage, as large as two ha, has been earmarked for the entry of bulky products in this port.”

A shipping line transferred about 19 containers from Bandar Abbas to Chabahar in 2004 for the first time, volume of which reached to 500 containers, he said, adding, “this shows high capacity of this port for forwarding goods to other destinations.”

He further noted that suitable facilities and amenities have been provided in this port for importers.

He put the value of products transported from free zone to the country in last year (ended March 20, 2019) at $800 million, showing a 50 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

