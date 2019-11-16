Iranian knowledge-based firm manufactures electric surgical knife

Electrosurgery, surgery using a high-frequency electric current to heat and so cut tissue with great precision, is used in dermatological procedures to stop bleeding (haemostasis) or to destroy abnormal skin growths, Amir Gharamanpour described.

“Our company manufactures two groups of products, first are those used in electrosurgery and next are used in Radio Frequency (RF) Thermage,” he added.

RF Thermage is a safe, non-invasive, cosmetic procedure that's clinically proven to help smooth and improve skin for an overall younger looking appearance. The treatment delivers natural looking results with little to no downtime-on all skin types on and off the face, all in a single procedure, he explained.

Iran has been cutting reliance on medical imports by developing its own pharmaceutical industry.

The move toward self-sufficiency has been intensified, especially after the US pulled of the nuclear deal signed between Iran world powers and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on the country, scaring off many European companies from doing business with Iran.

