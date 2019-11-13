Defense min. slams US sanctions on Iranian Armed Forces cmdrs.

“Iranian Armed Forces have always been a thorn in Americans’ eye and this time they have imposed sanctions on some of our commanders, which is a futile measure," he said.

“Today, the Armed Forces respects its sanctioned staff as those hit by bullets in wars,” he said, “The sanctioned ones are a source of honor and pride for the Iranian nation and the Armed Forces,” Hatami added.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the new sanctions on November 4, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran.

The department said that it took action against the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and its Chairman Major General Mohammad Bagheri as well as Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi, who was appointed by the Leader in March 2019.

It also slapped sanctions on former defense minister and a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Dehghan and the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

The new sanctions also targeted officials at Ayatollah Khamenei's Office, including his chief of staff.

The sanctions are in continuation of the US 'maximum pressure' campaign against the Islamic Republic.

MNA/FNA 13980822000388