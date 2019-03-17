Iran military chief of staff calls for exit of illegal foreign troops from Syria

The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on a visit to Syria on Sunday. Bagheri is visiting the Arab country to take part at a tripartite meeting on combating terrorism.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) website Sepahnews, upon his arrival in Damascus today, Bagheri stated “all foreign troops who are present in Syria without coordinating with the Syrian government will have to leave the country sooner or later.”

The Iran military chief of staff said that the foreign troops withdrawal will be underlined in the tripartite meeting.

He added that Iran is in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government, stressing that the troops of the other countries need to secure the permission of the Arab country government.

He pointed to the illegal presence of foreign troops in Idlib province and the eastern Euphrates region and underscored that these forces should leave those areas as soon as possible.

“The purpose of the trip to Syria is to participate in the tripartite summit between Iran, Syria and Iraq with the participation of their senior commanders to coordinate efforts on the fight against terrorist groups in the region,” Bagheri said.

“Over the last few years, excellent coordination has been achieved between Iran, Syria, Russia and Iraq, and there has been solidarity with the Resistance Axis that led to significant victories in countering terrorism, and today, on the basis of these victories, the consolidation of sovereignty and progress towards the liberation of the rest of Syria would is taking place.”

Bagheri also stated that he would visit the frontlines, especially in the eastern Euphrates and Eastern Ghouta regions during the trip, adding that he will also hold separate meetings with the senior military commanders of Syria and Iraq attending in the meeting to discuss cooperation between the Iranian armed forces with the forces of the two neighboring and very important countries in the region.

He went on to condemn the recent attack on two mosques in New Zealand, saying that the perpetrators under the influence of Islamophobia campaign waged by the western countries.

