28 November 2019 - 17:52

Iran's Navy deterrent power pivotal in providing security of Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – "The deterrent power of the Iranian Navy brings stability and security to the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Sea of Oman," Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday.

Undoubtedly, the power of the Iranian Navy at the international waters in fact is the fruit of the will of all personnel of the Navy, he said. 

Congratulating the National Day of the Iran's Navy, October 28, Major-General Bagheri said that forty years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, friends and foes confess that the main reason of the stability and security of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Sea of Oman is the active presence of the Iranian Navy.

He added that the Iranian Navy is powerful enough to give a crashing response to the enemies and all ill-wishers.

