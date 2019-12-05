Iran Defense Ministry looks inside for all needed military assets

“The Ministry of Defense does not look outside the borders for procuring any minor or major defensive equipment that the country needs on the battleground,” the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during the unveiling of the first domestically-manufactured intelligent communication management system at the Defense Industries Organization.

“Today, all of the country’s required defensive equipment at all levels and fields of combat, including ground, air, maritime, electronic, passive, etc. will be delivered to the Armed Forces in a short and reasonable period of time, and with acceptable and standard quality,” Brigadier General Hatami added, while taking a tour of a defensive achievements exhibition held at the Defense Industries Organization.

