Boosting defense power way to counter US sanctions: defense min.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the Meeting on Countering Defense Sanctions.

Through the use of intrusive elements, the Arrogance System with all its allies seeks to gain access to the cultural, political, economic, and especially military infrastructures and programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Referring to the wisdom of the Iranian Leader in enlightening the authorities and the people, he noted that the US-led arrogant conspiracy against Iran has failed in various times, but the enemy won’t miss any opportunity to hit the country.

He referred to the sanctions against Iran and mentioned that the US sanctions won’t be decreased for some reason, adding that the only way to counter them is to increase and expand power in all vital components, especially defense power.

Some countries are actors, some are playmakers and some are pure followers, Hatami added, saying that today, Iran has become a regional playmaker in the region through resistance, reliance on internal capabilities and the development of defense power.

The Iranian defense minister noted that despite comprehensive sanctions against Iran, the country has reached important achievements through academic capacities.

