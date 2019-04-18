US scared of revolutionary forces’ pen: Rezaie

Reacting to to Instagram blockings, the Iranian official added that “we will conquer the US with our pens.”

Following Washington’s controversial decision to designate IRGC as a ‘foreign terrorist organization’, Instagram has started to block pages of Iranian commanders. Facebook’s sister photo and video-sharing networking service has reportedly confirmed the measure, saying that it is acting on Washington’s sanctions law.

The targeted pages include those of the IRGC’s chief commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, Major Quds Force commander Major General Ghasem Soleimani, Commander of the IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Brigadier General Moussa Kamali, and Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, a former commander of the IRGC’s Air Force.

There are reports indicating that Facebook is also going to block accounts of IRGC personnel.

In a retaliatory measure, the Iranian Parliament approved a bill which recognizes American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a terrorist organization.

HJ/ 4594331