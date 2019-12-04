Regional players cannot stand Iran-Azerbaijan warm ties: Bagheri

“The Islamic Republic regards the solid ties between the two nations and military forces of its priorities,” he added in the meeting where the two sides reviewed various aspects of developing ties, particularly in field of the security and defense.

The Azeri official, for his turn, described the recent visit of General Bagheri to his country as a turning point in expansion of mutual relations which facilitated strengthening of mutual cooperation.

General Mohammad Bagheri had previously paid a two-day visit to Baku upon the official invitation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov in January 2019 to hold talks with the host country’s defense minister and other military officials, as well as the president, prime minister and parliament speaker of the Eurasian country.

