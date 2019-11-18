  1. Politics
18 November 2019 - 18:25

Iran military chief holds talk with Pak Gen. Army Officer on regional developments

Iran military chief holds talk with Pak Gen. Army Officer on regional developments

TEHRAN, Nov. 18 (MNA) – Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force met Pakistani General Army Officer on Monday evening in Tehran.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri held talks with General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran on defense and security partnerships, regional developments, as well as strengthening cooperation to maintain stable security at the regional level.

Establishing security at the borders and countering the terrorist movements and preventing them from illegally crossing the borders of the two countries are among the other issues of negotiations in this meeting.

Convergence on the Islamic world’s issue and the creation of economically active frontiers are another discussed in their meeting.

MNA/4775360

News Code 152415

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News