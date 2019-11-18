Iran military chief holds talk with Pak Gen. Army Officer on regional developments

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri held talks with General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran on defense and security partnerships, regional developments, as well as strengthening cooperation to maintain stable security at the regional level.

Establishing security at the borders and countering the terrorist movements and preventing them from illegally crossing the borders of the two countries are among the other issues of negotiations in this meeting.

Convergence on the Islamic world’s issue and the creation of economically active frontiers are another discussed in their meeting.

MNA/4775360