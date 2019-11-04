US adds to anti-Iran sanctions on 40th anniversary of embassy takeover

In continuation of US hostile acts against the Iranian nation and government, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on nine individuals and one entity "who are appointees of, or have acted for or on behalf" of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the Press TV website, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the new sanctions in a press release on Monday, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran.

The department said that it took action against the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and its Chairman Major General Mohammad Bagheri as well as Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi, who was appointed by the Leader in March 2019.

It also slapped sanctions on former defense minister and a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Dehqan and the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

The new sanctions also targeted officials at Ayatollah Khamenei's Office, including his chief of staff.

The new move by the US administration comes exactly after it re-imposed the bulk of its sanctions on November 4 last year a few months after its illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Despite the fact that the unprecedented sanctions are still in place, the Iranian authorities say that the economy is recovering from the hardships as a result of proper measures taken and people's resistance, saying that the economic situation of the country is getting more and more stable this year. The governor of the Central Bank of Iran said on Monday that the local currency the rial has regained 21% of its value this year and the inflation rate is decreasing.

